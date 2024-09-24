Jacquella Simmons: Search ongoing for missing Chicago teen

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help locating Jacquella "JayJay" Simmons, a 16-year-old girl last seen on September 6. Simmons was last seen in the 1400 block of South Hamlin Avenue wearing a black sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and red crocs. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.



Chicago police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who vanished earlier this month.

Jacquella "JayJay" Simmons has not been seen since September 6. She was last spotted in the 1400 block of South Hamlin Avenue in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Simmons was wearing a black sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and red crocs at the time of her disappearance. She is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 102 pounds.

Police also noted that Simmons has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.

Jacquella "JayJay" Simmons | CPD