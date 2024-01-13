Jaida Dortch: Chicago police seek girl reported missing from Portage Park over 3 months ago
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a girl who was reported missing from Portage Park in September 2023.
Jaida Dortch, 17, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at her home in the 5400 block of West Grace Street.
Police say she may have red hair or a wig, but her natural hair is black and she has brown eyes.
She is 4-foot-11 and weighs roughly 107 pounds.
Anyone with information about this individual's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.