Jamariae Lee: Missing Chicago girl, 14, disappeared in July

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 5, 2024 6:57pm CDT
Missing Persons
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing last month.

Jamariae Lee was last seen on July 24 in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue on the city's West Side, according to police.

She is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.

Jamariae Lee | CPD