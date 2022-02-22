'James Bond without the tuxedos': Private Secret Service agent gives safety tips to Chicagoans

What he sees could save your life.

FOX 32 spent the day with a private Secret Service agent to learn how he spots potential threats.

"James Bond without the tuxedos," is how Gregg Forshaw describes his job with Servius Group. He is part of an elite search and rescue team with the U.S. Air Force.

When he’s not serving his country, he protects civilians.

"Our job is anywhere, anytime, anyplace to be able to rescue you, whatever the client needs when they hire us," Forshaw said. "On somebody's yacht or even going to locations before a family goes to vacation. We can go [and look for] …the local embassies, where are the local safe spaces?"

FOX 32 teamed up with Forshaw to see what he sees, valuable information that could save your life. His first piece of advice is finding local "safe places."

"That can be a police station or a hospital, but it could also be a hotel lobby a grocery store. Some populated area where if you do run into a situation, you do know where that place is, so you're not lost," he said.

Another tip is an oldie, but goodie.

"Something we all have is a set of car keys. That can be a makeshift weapon pretty easily, that can cause a lot of damage for somebody that's coming up close quarters to you," Forshaw said. "Something we can all do is make eye contact with a person. If they have bad intentions, often times they'll break that contact because they don't want to be found out. It's just normal social cues that you should be looking for," he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The last tip is communicating your location to others.

"Something I like to tell my clients is just if you're going to the gym, you're going out to dinner, maybe by yourself, just let somebody know. You can either share your location on your phone with a trusted friend or a family member or even just shoot a text."

And make sure that phone is always charged. It’s advice that could save your life, and help you see the world through the eyes of a professional protector.

Advertisement

Servius Group has private security for hire. They even employ snipers for dangerous travel around the world.