Jamie Foxx recovering at Chicago rehab facility following health scare: report

Singer and actor Jamie Foxx is reportedly receiving care in Chicago at the renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after a recent health scare.

Foxx's daughter, Corrine, was spotted visiting him at the facility, which specializes in various types of rehabilitation including stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.

Although the specific reason for Foxx's treatment remains undisclosed, his daughter recently shared on Instagram that he has been out of the hospital for weeks and has been actively participating in physical activities like pickleball — and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab does offer an adaptive sports and fitness program.

Despite his medical issue leading to his replacement on Fox's "Beat Shazam," Foxx's daughter hinted at a new music game show called "We Are Family" coming to the network.

Foxx experienced the medical emergency while filming a movie in Atlanta.