Javion Magee: Police release video showing Chicago area man buying rope in North Carolina before his death

The Vance County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina released video on Monday showing a Chicago area man purchasing rope before his death last week.

Javion Magee, 21, of Bellwood, was discovered in North Carolina near his truck last week, leaning against a tree with a rope around his neck, according to local authorities.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office told Magee's family that he had died by suicide. However, as doubts emerged, Sheriff Curtis Brame announced last Friday that the case was now being investigated further, and that the FBI was involved.

Magee's family pressed investigators for transparency and believed that critical details in the timeline were missing. They traveled to North Carolina after police had told them Magee purchased the rope at a local Walmart before his death.

The family insisted that Magee had no history of mental health issues or criminal background and was excited about his future, having recently obtained his commercial driver’s license.

On Monday, authorities released surveillance video showing Magee purchasing the rope at a nearby Walmart.

Though Magee is from the Chicago area, he worked as a truck driver and was in Henderson, North Carolina making a delivery to the Walmart distribution center.

A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of foul play.