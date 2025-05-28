Jeremy Allen White, Austin Butler make rounds to Chicago hotspots

Jeremy Allen White, Austin Butler, Jason Bateman and David Harbour walk into Wrigley… no, it's not the start of a joke. It's a regular weekend in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 26: Actors Jeremy Allen White, Austin Butler, David Harbour and Jason Bateman talk during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday, May 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by George Gaz Expand

If you thought Wrigley Field was heating up because of the weather, think again. Over the weekend, the actors were spotted at Cubs game, sending fans into a frenzy online.

What we know:

White and Butler are in town filming Enemies, an upcoming A24 spy thriller that's expected to stir up plenty of buzz, and potentially some local street closures.

Local perspective:

Butler, best known for his Oscar-nominated turn as Elvis Presley, is making his Chicago filming debut. However, White is no stranger to the Windy City. He rose to fame playing Lip Gallagher in Shameless and more recently, Carmen Berzatto in The Bear.

But what about Bateman and Harbour? The duo is reportedly filming DTF St. Louis, a limited series described as a darkly comedic dive into love, lies and murder. Bateman, a familiar face from FOX's Arrested Development, is no stranger to Chicago movie sets as he previously shot The Break-Up here in 2006.

What they're saying:

The celebrity sightings haven't stopped at Wrigley. A TikTok with over 13.5 million views shows a fan spotting White and Butler dining at Doma in River North. In the video, the fan comments that he "looks exactly like Jeremy Allen", to which the actor replies, "Oh yeah, absolutely." What happened next is unclear but fans have a more pressing question: what did he order?