Yes, chef! Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest packs Chicago park

Dozens of contestants showed up to compete in the Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon.

A group of white t-shirt and blue apron-clad men and women gathered in Humboldt Park to see who most resembled White, known for his roles in Chicago-based shows "The Bear" and "Shameless."

The competition began at 1 p.m. and the winner took home "$50 and some cigarettes," according to fliers posted around the city.

Celebrity lookalike contests have been popping up around the globe in the last few months. Actor Timothée Chalamet surprised fans at his lookalike contest in New York City last month.

Paul Mecal fans gathered in Dublin earlier this month to see who most resembled the "Normal People" star.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.