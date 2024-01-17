Jewel-Osco giving back to local hardworking mothers with new giveaway

Food giant Jewel-Osco is giving back to local mothers and are hoping they can receive a little self-care in the new year.

The company is kicking off a three-month-long giveaway and is giving some cash to those in need. The event is called "MOMents ."

Anyone who visits Jewel from now through April might see large banners with QR codes. Simply scan the code with your phone and you will be entered to win lots of prizes!

This campaign is all about recognizing local mothers and all the work they do for their families.

Jewel-Osco had food, drinks, and a diaper-stuffing station at Wednesday's event at a store on Ashland. The diapers will be sent to nonprofits who give them out to people in need.

The event kickstarted the contest to not only let moms win free groceries but also a chance to nominate deserving mothers for a little rest and relaxation at the Four Seasons in Chicago.

The company also handed out a check to the Junior League of Chicago for $20,000.

"It's gonna go into our programs that support moms and young children across Chicagoland to really focus on diaper need but also touching food insecurity and related issues that help moms and young babies thrive," President of the Junior Leage of Chicago Kristin Bernhard said.

"I don't think there's a harder job than being a mom and raising kids and that's what Jewel is all about – family community being local Chicago and taking care of those that take care of us," said Eric Stevenson, vice president of human relations at Jewel Osco.

If you want to enter your mother in Jewel-Osco's contest, follow this link.