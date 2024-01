article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Saturday.

Jniyah Hill was last seen in the 8100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago police. Hill may need medical attention.

Police say she is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Chicago Police at (312)-747-8380.