Johnson: Failed federal policies impacting people of Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson passionately addressed concerns over the housing of migrants in Chicago.

He said the city would be there to help anyone in need but also needs more help from the federal government.

Johnson said he spoke with President Joe Biden's chief of staff and other homeland security officials on Sunday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also urging the White House to address the crisis.

Chicago has allocated $144 million toward the migrant situation and expects costs for the entire response effort since 2022 to grow to as much as $363 million by the end of the year.

Johnson said seeking asylum is a human right recognized by international law.

"The population shift that we are experiencing as a result of the failure of federal policies is now impacting the people of Chicago in a very dramatic way and so that's why I've been setting up a brand-new shelter every single week, we've renegotiated a contract I inherited multiple times to cut the cost on services," said Johnson.

The mayor's office says they're doing everything they can to help the migrants and address community concerns at the same time.