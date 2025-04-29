Fire at Joliet IKEA warehouse leaves 1 firefighter in hospital

The Brief A fire at a Joliet IKEA warehouse prompted a large response and sent one firefighter to the hospital on Tuesday. The fire spread to about one-third of the roof by the time crews arrived at the scene. More than 80 firefighters were called to the facility to help battle the fire.



A fire at an IKEA warehouse in Joliet on Tuesday morning prompted a large response and left one firefighter in the hospital.

Fire crews responded to the warehouse at 650 Emerald Drive for a report of heavy smoke coming from the roof, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

What we know:

The crews found that about one-third of the roof was on fire. The fire had also spread into the building.

Crews called in extra support to combat the fire. In total, 81 firefighters came to the scene with five ladder trucks, eight engines, one squad and five ambulances.

The fire was under control by about 12:15 p.m.

All employees were evacuated from the building without any injuries. One firefighter was taken to a hospital due to exhaustion.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly why the fire may have started or what the extent of the damage to the building was.