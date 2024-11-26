Joliet man identified as 'Grinch' who stole $45K worth of Christmas decorations from Joliet Slammers ballpark

A suburban man was arrested after he allegedly stole $45,000 worth of Christmas decorations from Duly Health & Care Field, the home of the Joliet Slammers.

Victor Sessoms, 52, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one felony count of theft.

Victor Sessoms (Joliet Police Department)

Joliet police said Sessoms stole three 12-foot lighted Christmas reindeer decorations from the loading dock of Duly Health & Care Field on Nov. 11 and 12. Investigators determined Sessoms scrapped the decorations for money.

In the days after the theft, the baseball team described the suspect as a "Grinch" and said the decorations were stolen ahead of their Glow Holiday Festival.

Sessoms was released on a notice to appear.