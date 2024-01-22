Mother accused of leaving children alone in extreme cold while shopping at Target in Joliet

A Chicago-area woman is facing charges after leaving her two children alone in a car in single-digit temperatures while shopping at Target.

Joliet police say Kadesha Clark, 29, was arrested for endangering the life or health of a child on Friday.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a Target located at 2701 Plainfield Road at 5:11 p.m. for a report of a small child unattended in a Nissan Sentra.

A 2-year-old boy was found sitting in the front seat of the vehicle with the window down. A second boy, an 8-year-old, was found lying on the floor of the back seat.

Police say it was 9 degrees outside with a wind chill of approximately -10 degrees when the children were located.

The car was not running. Officers took protective custody of both children and placed them in a warm squad car. The children were left unattended for about 45 minutes before officers arrived, according to Joliet police.

A woman approached the Nissan about 15 minutes later with bags from Target. The woman was identified as Clark and officers learned she was the mother of both boys.

Clark told officers that she thought she left the vehicle running for the children.

One of the children told police that a handgun was under the driver's seat of the Nissan. A loaded gun was recovered. Police say Clark does not have a FOID card or concealed carry license.

Clark was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon along with two counts of child endangerment.

DCFS was contacted and responded to the scene. The children were eventually placed in the care of family members.