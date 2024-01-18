Benefits of winter: Joliet pizza delivery man says work picks up amid snowfall, cold weather

The Chicago area will see more snow from Thursday night into Friday — especially in northwest Indiana — and it's shaping up to be a rough morning commute.

In Joliet, the snow began to fall around 7:30 p.m. So far, it's been very light and not sticking – at least yet.

FOX 32 Chicago talked to one man who says business gets better when it snows.

"So it’s snowing now, just started snowing. Flurries! A little bit. Maybe I will get more money," Matthew Siegel said.

Siegel has been delivering pies for Cemeno's Pizza in Joliet for three years. He says business tends to pick up in January after the holidays and when it gets really cold.

Thanks to the deep freeze this week, the remnants of last week's snowstorm remain, and it looks like Chicago will be adding to the already deep piles across the area.

Siegel says his pizza shop adds drivers to the roster on bad nights, and that while the cold weather is a good financial boost, it’s still not fun to drive in.

"Especially with people that don’t know how to drive, I have this truck behind me, but other drivers stuck along the side of the road, I feel bad for them. But for me, it’s been pretty easy," he said.

We asked him how the tips are when it starts to snow.

"Normally they pick up a lot, especially because they don’t want to go out themselves and they feel bad for us, so they give us a few extra dollars if they can," Siegel said.

FOX 32 has called around to a few Public Works departments, and either they’ve already pretreated the roads or have crews on standby for the overnight hours.

The storm system moving through will blanket Chicagoland with 2–4 inches of snow. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to develop late tonight and continue through Friday, potentially leading to snow totals as high as 8–12 inches in portions of Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana.