Joliet teen arrested in Tijuana for alleged involvement in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

A Joliet teen is being charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in June.

Nathan Melchor, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder.

At 10:18 a.m. on June 6, Joliet police officers responded to the 600 block of East Benton Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old man in the street who was shot in the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating, detectives identified Melchor as a suspect in the murder.

On June 9, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Melchor for two counts of first-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million.

On Aug. 30, Melchor was apprehended in Tijuana, Mexico by Mexican authorities in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service.

He was recently transported back to Joliet, where he is now incarcerated at the River Valley Justice Center.

Melchor is the second suspect under arrest for this murder.

The other suspect, Emilio Aldape, 18, of Joliet, was taken into custody in July.