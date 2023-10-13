Chicago suburb withdraws grant request for migrant housing amid controversy

Joliet Township has announced it will no longer ask for a grant to house migrants.

This comes after an explosive meeting earlier this week when residents claimed township officials were trying to sneak through an $8.6 million grant deal.

The Joliet Park District also pulled a township lease, saying it was never told a certain building would be used for migrants.

The leader of a neighborhood council says he's pleased the township supervisor listened to the people.

"Obliviously, elated. We elect our officials to do a job for us and they are there for us to make decisions, and sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong. But I'm really happy people got their butts off the couch on Tuesday night and came down, and you were there, with a tremendous showing of over 400 people, and their voices were finally heard," said John Sheridan, President, Cunningham Neighborhood Council.

The Mayor of Joliet, Terry D'Arcy, released a statement on Friday, saying the decision will give government and social agencies time to work together and help people who need services in Will County.

On Tuesday, though, there was fiery commentary from the community that put Joliet Township board members in the hot seat.

"I’m upset, I’m p----d off, simply because we have not been told anything," said Rev. Larry Ellis of St. Mark CME Church.

"We have enough problems and that’s clear by the condition of the roads in this city!" another community member said.

With hundreds in attendance, public comment went on for several hours, and the overwhelming majority of residents who spoke were opposed to the grant plan.

Seated on-stage were Trustee Tanya Arias, Trustee Cesar Escutia, Trustee Ray Slattery, Supervisor Angel Contreas, and township attorney Brian Wellner.

"We don’t want this, we don’t want this," said Qiana McKenzie, community member.

"This is our township and we wish to be included and give our consent," said another Joliet resident.

Under the proposal submitted to the state by Supervisor Contreras, Joliet Township was looking to create three migrant centers and one clinic.

One of the migrant sites named in the proposal was the Peter Claver Center. It was purchased for $450,000 by the township in June – with the understanding that youth outreach would continue.

"Why wasn’t there any representation for that. I think we were misled about the Peter Claver Center," said Ellis.

Another location was the Hartman Recreation Center, but on Tuesday, it was announced that the Joliet Park District was rescinding its lease offer from the township. The park district is claiming it had no knowledge the township wanted to use it as a migrant shelter.

Some say this is a humanitarian crisis and communities should be doing what they can to help.

"People are coming here for safety and a better way of life," said Douglas Kasper, community member.

Others say Joliet does not have the capacity to support the proposed 1,900 asylum seekers.

"We are unprepared for something we didn't know about," said Trista Brown, community member.