Joliet cracks down on underage vaping, tobacco use

City leaders in Joliet met on Tuesday to address the growing trend of underage vaping.

They discussed the findings of a new police report that revealed several Joliet businesses sold products to underage customers.

The police department began running the program last September and found various businesses around the city received 47 violations for selling tobacco products to kids.

Joliet police chief William Evans said the city needs to hold these businesses accountable for breaking the law.

"Our message to those who sell tobacco products is very simple, if you sell to minors, we will catch you, and you will face the consequences," Evans said. "Our ongoing enforcement will continue to be a priority for the city of Joliet, and we will use every resource at our disposal to protect the youth of Joliet from tobacco dangers."

The CDC reported last year that more than 2 million students used e-cigarettes.