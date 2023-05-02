Jonas Brothers to play Wrigley Field this summer
CHICAGO - The Jonas Brothers will be returning to Chicago this summer for a performance at Wrigley Field as part of their summer stadium tour.
The Friendly Confines will host the rock trio on Aug. 25 for the 7th show in their slate of 35 performances across North America.
The band will perform five albums during every night of performances.
Fans looking for tickets can register now through Saturday for the verified fan presale. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general sale which starts Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
Those tickets can be purchased at JonasBrothers.com.
Check out below for the tour's complete schedule:
- Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
- Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
- Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
- Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
- Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center