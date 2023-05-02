Jonas Brothers to play Wrigley Field this summer

article

The Jonas Brothers will be returning to Chicago this summer for a performance at Wrigley Field as part of their summer stadium tour.

The Friendly Confines will host the rock trio on Aug. 25 for the 7th show in their slate of 35 performances across North America.

The band will perform five albums during every night of performances.

Fans looking for tickets can register now through Saturday for the verified fan presale. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general sale which starts Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Those tickets can be purchased at JonasBrothers.com.

Check out below for the tour's complete schedule: