Father in custody after not returning 2-year-old boy to mother in Chicago; child still missing

article

Chicago police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in April.

Joshua "Josh" Mosley Jr. was last seen with his father, Joshua Mosley Sr., in Tampa, Florida on April 20.

Police said Mosely Sr. was supposed to bring the child to Chicago from Tampa and promised the child's mother he would be returned to her by May 30.

Mosley Sr. reportedly never returned the child on that date.

Police believe Mosley jr. is now with his paternal grandmother, Patricia Tillman, who frequents the city's Washington Heights and Washington Park neighborhoods.

According to police, the child's father is currently in the custody of the Cook County Sheriff for contempt of court regarding the return of the missing child.

Mosley Jr. is described as a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.