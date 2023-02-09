Julianne Moore talks about new Apple TV+ thriller 'Sharper'

Apple TV+’s new thriller "Sharper" follows a group of double-crossing con artists making their way through New York while attempting to not get double crossed themselves.

The movie features an all-star cast including Oscar-winner Julianne Moore, who spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the idea of con artists putting on a "performance" in order to pull off a con – but she promises that for actors, it’s less about lying and more about telling the truth.

"People always think acting has something to do with lying, but it doesn’t," Moore said. "Acting has something to do with pretending. And when you’re pretending, even as a kid, you’re telling the truth."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Sharper" hits limited theaters on February 10th and starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17.