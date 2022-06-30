July 4th Chicago travel: 42 million people to hit the road

AAA is predicting a record number of road-trippers this holiday weekend.

Many people who are traveling for the Fourth of July are already well on their way, or will be soon.

Roads are expected to be the most congested Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

This holiday weekend, AAA is actually predicting a new record to be set for road travel, with 42 million people nationwide expected to travel by car.

In Illinois, AAA estimates that close to 2.5 million people will drive 50 miles or more, and despite high gas prices, experts say most travelers aren’t shying away from sticking to their weekend plans.

"It’s possible that the numbers would be even higher if gas prices weren’t where they are right now, but looking back at our historical data, there really isn’t much of a correlation between gas prices and the number of folks traveling. Especially when it comes to these big holiday weekend and summer vacations. These are things people plan for, they look forward to all year and they are going to find a way to make it work within their budget," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA Director of Public Affairs.

Whether you are taking to the skies or hitting the road, AAA strongly suggests you not only have a "Plan B" but also "Plan C" to take any cancelations into account.