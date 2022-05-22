Expand / Collapse search

June 28 Illinois Primary Election: Chicago residents can vote early starting on May 26

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 32 Chicago

Lifeguard shortage could affect summer plans in Chicago

Fearing a shortage of lifeguards that could shut down neighborhood pools this summer, the Chicago Park District is now offering a hiring bonus of $500 to qualified applicants.

CHICAGO - Chicago residents can start voting early in the Illinois primary election starting this Thursday, May 26.

The Chicago Board of Elections "Supersite" at Lake and Clark will open on 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The "Supersite" will be open:

  • Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Extended weekday hours June 20 to June 24: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Election Day (June 28): 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago residents can vote at locations in their own wards starting on June 13.