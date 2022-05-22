June 28 Illinois Primary Election: Chicago residents can vote early starting on May 26

Chicago residents can start voting early in the Illinois primary election starting this Thursday, May 26.

The Chicago Board of Elections "Supersite" at Lake and Clark will open on 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The "Supersite" will be open:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Extended weekday hours June 20 to June 24: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day (June 28): 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago residents can vote at locations in their own wards starting on June 13.