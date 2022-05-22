June 28 Illinois Primary Election: Chicago residents can vote early starting on May 26
CHICAGO - Chicago residents can start voting early in the Illinois primary election starting this Thursday, May 26.
The Chicago Board of Elections "Supersite" at Lake and Clark will open on 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The "Supersite" will be open:
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Extended weekday hours June 20 to June 24: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Election Day (June 28): 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chicago residents can vote at locations in their own wards starting on June 13.