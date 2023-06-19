Festivities held across Chicago for Juneteenth

A community block party was held Monday to push back against violence.

The Pullman Porter Museum hosted the Paint the Hood Orange Block Party that spreads from its campus to Corliss High School and Butler College Prep.

About 300 people participated in the festivities, which included live music, a barbeque and games.

The event, however, was not only a celebration, but a resource fair with therapists on hand to talk with victims of gun violence.

One of the organizers in Pullman said this is a much-needed event on Juneteenth.

"This is not just a celebration or a barbeque, this is an opportunity for us to recommit and commemorate and celebrate our history, heritage and culture," the organizer said.

In Hyde Park, close to 200 people were at The Promontory for the Juneteenth Market. This is the fourth year of the event.

Some of the items at the market include clothing, candles, lifestyle products and much more.

While Monday only marks the third time Juneteenth is being observed as a federal holiday, its historic origin dates back nearly 160 years, commemorating the day Union soldiers marched to Galveston, Texas in 1865 informing thousands of enslaved people that they were free.

That was two years after former President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.