Jurassic Quest invades Rosemont this week

Dinosaurs are stomping their way to Rosemont this week!

Jurassic Quest, the ultimate dinosaur adventure, will be at the Donald E. Stephen Convention Center from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

The five-day event will have an array of fun activities for everyone, including a giant fossil dig!

There will also be themed rides, live dinosaur shows and a play area called "Triceratots" for the littlest of explorers.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring dinosaur experiences and treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur exhibition in North America.