Jussie Smollett's appeal goes to court in Chicago today

The crusade of actor Jussie Smollett lands in the Illinois Appellate Court in Chicago today.

Judges will hear arguments contesting his 2021 convictions for staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself in 2019 and filing a false police report.

Smollett maintained he had no part in the planning or execution of an alleged attack on him on a cold night outside his Streeterville apartment. Investigators said he staged it with two men he knew from the "Empire" television show he was filming in Chicago.

In 2021, he was convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months felony probation and restitution. It’s believed his courtroom statements caused Judge James Linn to give Smollett a harsh sentence.

In the appeal, Smollett’s attorneys pointed out he already had a deal with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who dropped the original charges.

The appeal will be heard by three judges. An opinion will be released at a later date.