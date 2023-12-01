Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction upheld by Illinois appeals court

An Illinois appeals court upheld Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction Friday.

The panel voted 2-1 to affirm the conviction.

Smollett was convicted in 2021 for staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself in 2019 and filing a false police report.

Smollett maintained he had no part in the planning or execution of an alleged attack on him on a cold night outside his Streeterville apartment. Investigators said he staged it with two men he knew from the "Empire" television show he was filming in Chicago.

Smollett was convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months felony probation and restitution. It’s believed his courtroom statements caused Judge James Linn to give Smollett a harsh sentence.

In an outburst during the hearing, the actor repeatedly stated, "I did not do this." Saying he was not suicidal, he warned, "If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself."

Smollett's lawyers can appeal today's decision to the Illinois Supreme Court, which will have to decide whether to hear the case.

If the conviction is not overturned, Smollett will be required to finish his 150-day jail sentence that he received in 2022. Smollett was in jail for six days before his release due to his appeal.

Smollett's attorneys have said his right to due process was violated because he was prosecuted a second time after reaching an agreement with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office that led to his initial charges being dropped in 2019.

Read the court's full decision below: