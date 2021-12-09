Jussie Smollett verdict: Reactions pour in after ex-'Empire' actor found guilty for staging hate crime

After nearly two weeks and what’s been, at times, a contentious trial, Jussie Smollett learned his fate Thursday.

He was convicted on five of six counts for staging a phony hate crime against himself in January 2019, then lying to police.

"And then [Smollett] compounded his lies by lying to the jury," said Special Prosecutor Dan Webb. "I don’t think that lying under Oath is acceptable for a defendant."

The jury came to their decision after more than nine hours of deliberations.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb called the verdict a ‘win,’ while the defense argued that they aren’t finished yet.

In a press conference following the conviction, Webb said the verdict vindicates the Chicago Police Department, which spent nearly 3,000 man hours investigating.

"Costing the city well over $100,000 for a fake crime that never occurred, by the way, a fake hate crime that denigrates what a real hate crime is!" said Webb.

The Osundairo brothers' attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, also delivered remarks at the Cook County Courthouse, stating that the brothers were thrilled with the outcome, but still have some healing to do.

"There is still a part of them that is hurting. Remember when they said they would cooperate, that was still knowing they regretted their role in this," said Rodriguez.

One of the brothers, Abimbola Osundairo, testified for more than four hours last week, and told the jury how the attack was allegedly planned and executed.

He also described to the jury the "dry-run" he said Smollett asked him to do.

In January 2019, Abimbola stated that Smollett, who he considered a close friend, asked him and his brother, Olabinjo, to help stage the attack.

This, after Abimola said Smollett felt the television studio where they worked was not taking a piece of hate mail seriously.

Abimola said Smollett orchestrated the attack – asking the brothers to yell derogatory names at him, beat him up enough to cause bruising, put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him.

The other Osundairo brother, Olabinjo, also took the stand last week and described climbing into the backseat of Smollett’s SUV a few days before the attack and quickly becoming an accomplice.

"Jussie went on to ask me first if he can trust me, and I told him of course he can," said Olabinjo Osundairo, who had prepared nutrition plans for the actor who had befriended his brother. "He had this crazy idea that two MAGA Trump supporters attack him so he can get the footage and put it on social media so he could show the ‘Empire’ studio."

Lead defense attorney, Nenye Uche, said he plans to appeal the jury’s decision.

"We respect the jury process, but we feel confident we will be back here, there was so much doubt in this case, and doubt because he is absolutely 100 percent innocent," said Nenye Uche, Smollet’s defense attorney.

While Smollett remained stoic and expressionless in the courtroom while the verdict was read, Uche said the actor is disappointed, but "confident his name will be cleared."

Judge James Linn set a post-trial hearing for Jan. 27, and said he would schedule Smollett's sentencing at a later date.

Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if convicted, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.