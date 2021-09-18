'Justice for Ludwig' group to hold vigil Sunday for pet dog shot dead in the suburbs

The group "Justice for Ludwig" is planning a vigil in Kane County on Sunday.

The group was organized after Hal Phipps shot and killed a Dogo Argentino named Ludwig on Aug. 10.

Members had been demanded that Phipps be charged, but on Wednesday, the Kane County State's Attorney said that no charges would be filed.

The vigil will be held at the Route 64 bridge in St. Charles from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Sheriff Ron Hain said Wednesday that Hal Phipps called 911 after he shot Ludwig, claiming that the dog's owner, Joe Petit, was yelling at him. He used a 38 caliber pistol to kill the pet, which had been swimming in the Fox River with a friend of Petits.

"The witnesses saw the dog stumble towards the river's edge. They saw the dog fall into the river," Hain said.

Some supporters of Ludwig and Petit wanted Phipps charged for endangering the woman's life, but Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said she was more than 30 feet away from the direction of the shooting.

"It is clear in this case that Mr. Phipps caused the death of Ludwig. Mr. Phipps said he shot Ludwig because he feared for his life. This fear was based on the aggressive behaviors of the dog on the day in question along with an attack he alleged," Mosser said.

