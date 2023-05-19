Justin Fields donates $10K for 20th annual 'Cop On A Rooftop' benefitting Special Olympics Illinois

Increased police presence gathered in Northbrook on Friday for a good cause.

Dunkin' Donuts' 20th Annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser took place, raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois.

This year, they brought out their No. 1 supporter to increase excitement.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields delivered the first donation of his foundation, a $10,000 check for Special Olympics Illinois. His father, Pablo, is a retired Atlanta police sergeant.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Fields said helping young people is a family goal.

"The foundation really came from just trying to help the community, trying to strengthen the community in all areas," Fields said. "I really just wanted to do that through grants in areas of youth empowerment, leadership development, scholastic achievement and health and wellness. [This is] the first opportunity we got and we're definitely excited for it, so it's an awesome opportunity for sure."

At the event, Fields also met Special Olympics quarterback Alex Anderson, who led his team to a gold medal.

Law enforcement and Dunkin Donuts have been teaming up for 20 years to raise money that goes directly to supporting Special Olympics athletes in Illinois.