Justin Timberlake postpones Chicago concert to Valentine's Day 2025

Justin Timberlake has postponed his Chicago concert this weekend to next year due to an illness.

The show was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27. Now, it will take place on Feb. 14, 2025, at the United Center, giving fans a Valentine’s Day performance to look forward to.

In a post on social media, Timberlake said he has not been feeling well during recent performances and was diagnosed with both bronchitis and laryngitis.

"Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you," he wrote.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) (Getty Images )

In addition to the Chicago date, several other performances between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2 have been pushed to February.