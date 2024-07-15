Expand / Collapse search
Kane County officials to increase security at all political events moving forward

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 15, 2024 1:58pm CDT
Kane County
Kane County to increase security for all political events

Kane County officials vowed increased security at all political events moving forward in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - Kane County officials condemned the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, calling the act "horrific" and vowing increased security at political events.

"Political violence has no place in the United States, and we must all condemn this abhorrent act," Kane County officials said in a statement. 

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain extended condolences to Trump’s family and the family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter killed protecting his family during the incident. Two others were critically injured.

Kane County law enforcement will increase patrols at all future political events, officials said.

RNC to increase security after Trump's rally shooting

All eyes will be on former President Donald Trump as he prepares to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just two days after an assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service said security for the convention and Trump has been increased.

Security was top of mind for more than just Kane County Monday as the Republican National Convention (RNC) began in Milwaukee. Trump made it clear that the assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday would not deter him from speaking

Trump told the media that his speech on Thursday had drastically changed to address the political violence he suffered. 

Meanwhile, the Secret Service said there has been "no change" to their security operations for the RNC. 