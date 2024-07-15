Kane County officials to increase security at all political events moving forward

Kane County officials condemned the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, calling the act "horrific" and vowing increased security at political events.

"Political violence has no place in the United States, and we must all condemn this abhorrent act," Kane County officials said in a statement.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain extended condolences to Trump’s family and the family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter killed protecting his family during the incident. Two others were critically injured.

Kane County law enforcement will increase patrols at all future political events, officials said.

Security was top of mind for more than just Kane County Monday as the Republican National Convention (RNC) began in Milwaukee. Trump made it clear that the assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday would not deter him from speaking.

Trump told the media that his speech on Thursday had drastically changed to address the political violence he suffered.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service said there has been "no change" to their security operations for the RNC.