Kayla Sobczak: 19-year-old missing from Kenosha may be in Chicago area

The Brief Kayla Sobczak, 19, has been missing from Kenosha, Wisconsin, since Dec. 17, 2024. Authorities believe she may be in Chicago or Waukegan, or other nearby cities in Wisconsin. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children urges the public to report any information.



The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing for nearly three months.

What we know:

Kayla Sobczak was last seen on Dec. 17, 2024, in Kenosha. Monday marked her 19th birthday, and she remains missing.

Kayla is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds. She has black curly hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may still be in Kenosha, Racine or Milwaukee in Wisconsin, or in Waukegan or Chicago in Illinois.

Kayla Sobczak

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances of her disappearance have not been released.

What's next:

Anyone with information on Kayla's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.