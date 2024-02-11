Kemal Huskic: Chicago teen reported missing from Edgewater

article

Chicago police have been searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Edgewater since Saturday night.

Kemal Huskic was last seen in the 5800 block of North Sheridan Road. Police say he may require medical attention.

He was last seen wearing a beige hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

Kemal has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs roughly 168 pounds and is 5-foot-4.

Anyone with information about this child's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department – Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.