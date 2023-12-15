Knife-wielding kidnapper's crime spree ends in fatal crash in Bridgeport: police

A knife-wielding suspect went on a crime spree Friday morning, sexually assaulting a woman, kidnapping several people and stealing from a restaurant before dying in a rollover crash in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, entered a South Loop residential building around 2:34 a.m., pulled out a knife and sexually assaulted a 48-year-old woman in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

The suspect then ran into two other 27-year-old women and forced them into a residence before robbing them at knifepoint. A 27-year-old man then entered the residence and was also robbed, police said.

The 48-year-old woman was able to escape and was later transported to Rush University Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

The other three victims were forced into one of their cars and were driven to a restaurant in the 700 block of West 31st Street, police said. The suspect then took the 27-year-old man with him inside the business and stole cash from the register. During the robbery, the suspect cut a 36-year-old man several times on the left shoulder.

The suspect returned to the vehicle with the two 27-year-old women still inside. As he drove away, the suspect struck a marked Chicago police vehicle. Minutes later, the vehicle crashed in the 3000 block of South Pitney Court, causing the car to flip over.

The suspect was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The two women who were kidnapped suffered injuries during the crash and were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

All of the victims are expected to recover.