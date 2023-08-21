'Kool-Aid man challenge' resurfacing in northwest Indiana where teens are running through fences

A warning from police in Dyer, Indiana Monday who say they've been noticing the resurgence of a potentially dangerous viral trend among teens imitating a popular character.

Some teens are imitating the act of the Kool-Aid man, who would break through walls, fences and ceilings and damage private property.

It's a trend that cooled off for a while and is now picking up steam in the area.

Dyer police report in the last several weeks, residents have found their fences knocked down, and they believe teens are taking part in the challenge.

Right now, they are looking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible for the damage.

Knocking down someone's fence intentionally could come with charges and a lawsuit.

"The parents are responsible under the Parental Responsibility Act in Illinois, up to $20,000 in damages and you would bring a lawsuit and you would proceed and show that you have this damage and what it took to fix it and make it better. You would also be entitled to attorney fees in pursuing that," said legal analyst Karen Conti.

If found guilty of trespassing and criminal defacement of property, that could mean more than a year behind bars.