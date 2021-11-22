Kyle Rittenhouse tells all in first interview, says he wants to leave Antioch

If you didn't follow the trial closely, much of what Kyle Rittenhouse said Monday night on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program will be brand new information.

Perhaps most surprising, Rittenhouse twice stated he not only supports the Black Lives Matter movement, but that he agrees with it — and any narrative outside of him acting in self-defense that night is false.

"I agree with the BLM movement," Rittenhouse said. "I agree everyone has the right to protest and assemble, but I do not agree that people have the right to burn down– I don't appreciate that people are burning down American cities to try to spread their message. There's other ways to go and do that."

In a wide-ranging, nearly one-hour interview, the now-acquitted Rittenhouse tells the story of that night from his perspective, saying he was in Kenosha that night to protect car lots. He referred to Kenosha as "my community," where he encountered rioters who threatened him with firearms of their own.

Regarding Joseph Rosenbaum, who Rittenhouse shot and killed, Rittenhouse described several threats.

"This is the second time [Rosenbaum] threatened to kill everybody. He said, 'I'm going to f-ing kill you, I'm going to cut your hearts out, you f-ing n-words.'"

Rittenhouse described being kicked in the face and hit on the back of his neck with a skateboard, leading him to fire his own weapon in self-defense.

He described a harrowing time in jail with no running water and not being able to shower for three weeks.

"I smelled terrible, I felt sick, I lost weight," he told Carlson. "My health was degrading. If I was there a month longer, I probably would've been in a hospital. No running water in my jail cell."

Responding to a question from Carlson about the narrative that he's a white supremacist, and the subject of negative comments from President Joe Biden, Rittenhouse said the following.

"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you: I would urge you to go back and watch the trial, and understand the facts before you make a statement. It's actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that."

Rittenhouse says he now has to have security because he's scared for his life. He also said he wants to live a quiet, stress-free life, be a normal 18-year-old kid, and continue his education at Arizona State University.

He said he does not want to stay in Antioch.

"I don't know where I'm going to go, I'm going to go lay low, and go live my life and enjoy it," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse also said he was the victim of prosecutorial misconduct and may pursue legal action against the State of Wisconsin. He told Carlson he plans on pursuing a career in nursing or perhaps study law