Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Protests scheduled in Chicago after Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all charges

Chicago activists are planning protests Friday night in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, who is leading one protest at Millennium Park, said in a media release that many factors in the Rittenhouse trial were double standards.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois State Police are prepared for any potential unrest after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Pritzker said he is not planning to bring in the National Guard but that there are hundreds who can be called into place if needed.

"Our coordinators have been in regular discussion, not only with the city of Chicago, but also with northern suburbs that border Wisconsin to make sure that we're providing the support that they need when they need it," Pritzker said.

Rittenhouse had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020.

Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide.

