Chicago area man robbed fast food restaurant at knifepoint, police say

The Brief A 41-year-old Zion man was accused of robbing a suburban fast food restaurant at knifepoint. The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant with a knife and demanded money from the cash register. Detectives later arrested Shane L. Jones and charged him with armed robbery.



A Zion man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery of a north suburban fast food restaurant last week.

Shane L. Lones, 41, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed robbery, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane L. Lones (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Beach Park armed robbery

The backstory:

The robbery took place around 7:35 p.m. in the 3899 block of North Lewis Road in Beach Park last Thursday, police said.

Deputies responded to the restaurant where a man allegedly had entered with a knife and demanded and took money from a cash register. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators used Flock cameras in the area and obtained the license plate and other information on a car the suspect got into.

That led detectives to Lones in a car near his home and they took him into custody.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched Lones’ car and apartment. They found the clothing he wore during the alleged robbery.

What's next:

Prosecutors asked the court to keep Lones in jail while he awaits trial.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.