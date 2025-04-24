Lake County Jail transitions to digital mail system to prevent smuggling

The Brief The Lake County Jail will begin using a digital mail system for inmates starting May 27 to improve safety and prevent contraband. Personal letters, photos, and drawings must be mailed to a centralized facility to be scanned and delivered electronically to inmates' tablets. Legal and official mail will still be sent directly to the jail under current procedures.



The Lake County Jail will begin using a digital mail delivery system next month in an effort to improve safety and reduce the introduction of contraband, officials announced Thursday.

Lake County Jail switches to digital mail

The backstory:

Starting May 27, all personal inmate mail—including letters, photos, and drawings—must be sent to a centralized facility, where it will be scanned and delivered electronically to inmates through their tablets. The jail is partnering with TextBehind to implement the new system.

The change comes after multiple incidents involving attempts to smuggle drugs through personal mail. Jail officials say the shift to digital delivery aligns with a growing trend among correctional facilities nationwide to prevent contraband from entering secure environments.

Personal correspondence should be mailed to:

Lake County Jail, IL

Inmate’s Full Name, Inmate Identifier

P.O. Box 247

Phoenix, MD 21131

Legal mail, checks, money orders, and other official documents must continue to be sent directly to the jail in accordance with existing policies.