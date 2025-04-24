Lake County Jail transitions to digital mail system to prevent smuggling
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - The Lake County Jail will begin using a digital mail delivery system next month in an effort to improve safety and reduce the introduction of contraband, officials announced Thursday.
The backstory:
Starting May 27, all personal inmate mail—including letters, photos, and drawings—must be sent to a centralized facility, where it will be scanned and delivered electronically to inmates through their tablets. The jail is partnering with TextBehind to implement the new system.
The change comes after multiple incidents involving attempts to smuggle drugs through personal mail. Jail officials say the shift to digital delivery aligns with a growing trend among correctional facilities nationwide to prevent contraband from entering secure environments.
Personal correspondence should be mailed to:
Lake County Jail, IL
Inmate’s Full Name, Inmate Identifier
P.O. Box 247
Phoenix, MD 21131
Legal mail, checks, money orders, and other official documents must continue to be sent directly to the jail in accordance with existing policies.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.