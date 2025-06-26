Lake County man who allegedly threatened roommates with knife found hiding in woods, arrested

The Brief A Lake County man, Joshua Marksberry, was arrested after allegedly threatening to stab two people at a home in Wadsworth. He fled the scene but was later found hiding in a tent in a wooded area with help from a K9 officer. Marksberry, previously charged in a 2017 stabbing, now faces felony and misdemeanor charges and remains in jail ahead of a court hearing.



A Lake County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to stab people he lived with at a home in Wadsworth, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Joshua Marksberry, 39, was arrested Wednesday night following an hours-long search. He was also previously charged in a 2017 stabbing of a roommate, authorities said.

Lake County deputies were called about 9:40 a.m. to a home in the 15900 block of West Wadsworth Road for a report of aggravated assault.

Investigators learned Marksberry had pulled a knife on a victim, threatened them, and also threatened to slit the throat of another person at the property, officials said.

He fled on foot before deputies arrived. Around 8:30 p.m., a man matching Marksberry’s description was spotted near Wadsworth and Dilleys roads.

Deputies set up a perimeter, and K9 officer Hemi tracked the suspect to a tent in a wooded area, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Marksberry has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Lake County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to stab people he lived with at a home in Wadsworth, according to the sheriff’s office. (Lake County Sheriff's Office )

What they're saying:

"We are very pleased our Patrol Division and Canine Teams were able to successfully apprehend this violent man, before someone was seriously injured or worse. Great job to Canines Hemi and Danno and congratulations to Canine Hemi on his first track resulting in a find!" said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg.

What's next:

Marksberry is being held in the Lake County Jail pending his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

Prosecutors plan to file a petition to keep him detained while awaiting trial.