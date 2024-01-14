Lake Michigan steams as Chicago gets hit with extreme cold

Lake Michigan was steaming from the frigid temperatures in Chicago on Sunday.

The low was around -8 degrees with a wind chill between -20 to -40 degrees. Cook County was under a Wind Chill Warning until 12 p.m.

DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, and Southern Will County will remain under a Wind Chill Warning until 12 p.m. Monday.

If you're spending time outdoors amid these dangerous temperatures, make sure to bundle up to avoid frostbite or even hypothermia. Limit how much skin is exposed to the outside air.

