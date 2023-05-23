Suburban man charged in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting that wounded teenage girl

A Chicago-area man has been charged in connection with a shooting Sunday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive that wounded a 17-year-old girl.

Carlos Ocampo, 21, is accused of opening fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive and striking the teen in the lower back, according to police.

She was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

Ocampo, of Summit, was arrested minutes after the shooting. He was charged with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Ocampo is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.