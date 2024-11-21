Expand / Collapse search
Child among 4 displaced after fire erupts at North Side home

By FOX 32 News
Published  November 21, 2024 7:30am CST
Lake View
FOX 32 Chicago

4 displaced in house fire on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - Four people were displaced early Thursday after a fire broke out at a home on Chicago's North Side.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home in the 5000 block of North Ashland Avenue.

When they arrived, the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) was already on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire displaced four individuals, including three adults and one child. They are now staying with family members.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.