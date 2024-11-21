Child among 4 displaced after fire erupts at North Side home

Four people were displaced early Thursday after a fire broke out at a home on Chicago's North Side.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home in the 5000 block of North Ashland Avenue.

When they arrived, the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) was already on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire displaced four individuals, including three adults and one child. They are now staying with family members.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.