Lake View residents react after Ald. Tunney announces he will not seek re-election

After two decades in Chicago's City Council, Ald. Tom Tunney is joining an exodus that includes at least three of his colleagues who are running for mayor.

Former educator Sophia King, now chair of the City Council Progressive Caucus, Ray Lopez and Roderick Sawyers are leaving the chamber to run for mayor.

In addition to Tunney, those who say they are not seeking re-election include: Michele Smith, James Cappleman, Harry Osterman, Leslie Hairston and Carrie Austin.

Austin is currently under federal indictment.

Tunney has served the Lake View area for nearly two decades.

He plans to finish his term, which runs through May 2023, but will not seek re-election.

Tunney has served under three mayors, and became the city's first openly gay alderman.

He is also the founder and former president of the Lakeview Central Business Association, past chair of the Illinois Restaurant Association and currently serves on the Chicago Plan Commission, AIDS Garden Chicago and the Chicago Sculpture Exhibit.

"Very nice guy, easy to get along with. Just last week, I was over there getting lunch on Belmont, and he was just walking by, picking up the litter and trash on the streets," said Tony Brion, who works near Ald. Tunney's office. "He didn't care about any good publicity or anything, he was just doing it on his own because that's the kind of guy he is, really good guy.

As for what's next? Tunney's plans have yet to be announced.

Some neighbors are speculating he may be throwing his hat in the ring for mayor, but Tunney has said nothing about it.

In a written statement released Tuesday, Tunney says he will continue to work tirelessly for the ward through his last day on City Council.