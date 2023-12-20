Suburban man charged with DUI following deadly crash in Unincorporated Lake Villa

article

A Crystal Lake man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a deadly crash in Unincorporated Lake Villa last winter.

The Lake County Sheriff says Craig Muzard, 74, was under the influence of cocaine when his GMC Acadia swerved into upcoming traffic, striking a Kia Sorento head on.

The crash happened on Route 59 south of Route 132 on Feb. 3 at approximately 9:50 p.m.

George Giannakakis, the 73-year-old man who was driving the Kia, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital in Libertyville.

Muzard was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Muzard was arrested Wednesday morning at his home by the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team. He will remain in the county jail pending his first court appearance.