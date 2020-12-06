Large crowd gathered downtown overnight near Millennium Park, no arrests made

Video posted on Twitter early Sunday morning showed a heavy police presence near the Christmas tree in Millennium Park.

The Chicago Police Department said crowds of people were moving all over the Loop, which included Millennium Park. Police say no arrests were made, and the crowd eventually dispersed.

According to a traffic alert posted on sigalert.com, "several hundred youths were attempting to throw a party in Millennium Park" and were causing problems in nearby areas.

CTA also said there were minor delays and had to reroute several busses.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.