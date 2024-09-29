Larry Hoover seeks release • Chicago gangs clash with migrants • Free parking at suburban Metra lots

The 73-year-old co-founder of the Chicago street gang the Gangster Disciples is seeking release from prison, Chicago gangs aren't adjusting well to the influx of migrants, and one suburb has waived parking fees at five Metra lots.

Larry Hoover seeks release after decades in prison, cites 'First Step Act'

Larry Hoover, the 73-year-old co-founder of the Chicago street gang the Gangster Disciples, made a rare public appearance on Thursday as he addressed a district judge via video conference.

Hoover, who has been serving a life sentence for murder since the 1970s and then another life sentence for running a criminal enterprise from prison since the 90s, is seeking a new chance at freedom through a resentencing request under the First Step Act, a 2018 law signed by then-President Donald Trump that allows certain sentencing reforms to be applied retroactively.

Chicago gangs clash with Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members: ‘Blacks against migrants’

Venezuelan migrants moving into Chicago’s South Side have caught the attention of the city’s gangs, with some fearing an impending turf war between local gangs and their Venezuelan counterparts.

"When the Black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be Blacks against migrants," Tyrone Muhammad, a former Chicago gangster who did 20 years in prison and now runs a violence prevention program, said in a report for the New York Post.

Suburb eliminates daily fees at Metra parking lots

A Chicago suburb has officially made parking free at its five Metra lots.

On Tuesday, the Oak Forest City Council passed an ordinance eliminating daily parking fees.

Several Oak Lawn HS cheerleaders attacked during halftime fight at football game: superintendent

Several cheerleaders from Oak Lawn Community High School were attacked during a football game at Richards High School, according to district officials.

The incident occurred during halftime and stemmed from a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

Police seek Chicago girl, 4, abducted by mother

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 4-year-old girl who was abducted Monday morning from the South Side.

Riley Batts was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, according to a CPD child abduction alert.

Trucking company owner sentenced to 25 years for Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline: prosecutors

The owner of a Texas trucking company has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline.

Jose Farias, 44, was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago in 2021 on drug conspiracy and possession charges, according to the U.S. State's Attorney's Office. He received his sentence on Monday.

Little Village residents boycott new Starbucks, citing threat to neighborhood identity

A Starbucks coffee shop in the heart of Little Village is too much to stomach for some neighbors.

Community activists launched a boycott against the store. They said it threatens the Mexican identity of the neighborhood.

The new Starbucks opened a few days ago in the Discount Mall area on 26th Street, part of ongoing development happening in the mall.

Judge temporarily blocks Tiffany Henyard's appointments, rules board approval required

A Cook County judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking three of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's top appointees from taking office.

Judge Thaddeus Wilson ruled Wednesday evening that Henyard did not have the legal authority to appoint a new police chief, village administrator and village attorney without the approval of the Dolton Village Board.

ALDI in Lincoln Park closing next month

An ALDI store in Lincoln Park is set to close next month.

A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that the location at 1836 N. Clybourn Ave. will close its doors on October 13.

Final Word: The Chicago Bears' biggest issue is becoming its biggest threat to its future

This entire week, the Chicago Bears gave us reasons to believe it wasn't time to panic about the offensive line.

It's just a fundamentals thing, the guys just need to clean up some things. Do the "little things," like the cliche says.

