Little Village residents boycott new Starbucks, citing threat to neighborhood identity

The Brief A new Starbucks in Little Village has sparked a boycott from community activists, who argue the store threatens the neighborhood's Mexican identity and fuels gentrification. They demand that Starbucks hire locals at higher wages and reinvest its profits into the community. Although Starbucks said they have hired neighborhood residents and aim to feature local artists, activists remain dissatisfied, citing a lack of communication with local leaders.



A Starbucks coffee shop in the heart of Little Village is too much to stomach for some neighbors.

Community activists launched a boycott against the store. They said it threatens the Mexican identity of the neighborhood.

The new Starbucks opened a few days ago in the Discount Mall area on 26th Street, part of ongoing development happening in the mall.

Community activists said they were concerned about gentrification, calling on Little Village residents to boycott the store because it hurts the identity of the neighborhood. Their campaign is called "Not One Drop."

They want Starbucks to hire locally at $20 to $25 an hour, and become a store that directs profits to the community. Until they do, some neighbors said they will not support this business.

"We have seen that money buys power here, and we have people power, which is more stronger than money. The community doesn't need these types of businesses because we already have great coffee shops here in Little Village, artisanal coffee shops that sell good coffee and affordable coffee," said Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council.

Starbucks said in a statement that their new location is a community store. Fifteen people have been hired, nine of whom are from the Little Village neighborhood. They said the store would feature local artists and was built by diverse contractors.

Enriquez said Starbucks has not communicated with anyone locally.