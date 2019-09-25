Larry Yellen's last story from "Larry's Barber College" on Chicago's South Side

On Wednesday night, we said “so long” to one of FOX 32’s colleagues, Larry Yellen, who retired to spend more time with his family and do some volunteering, and of course, some fishing.

We allowed Larry to choose any story he wanted for his final report. He ended up at a commercial establishment on 79th Street, where he had always wanted to drop in.

For 25 years, whenever Larry covered stories in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, he got a kick out of seeing “Larry's Barber College” at 79th and Langley. So, his last day at FOX 32 seemed like a good time for a visit.

Jamal Battie, 20, is a second-year student at the college, founded by Larry Roberts Junior back in the early 90’s. It now has eight locations around the country. Roberts was not in his Chatham barbershop Wednesday when Larry asked students and customers whether it was a good idea to get rid of his moustache a few years ago.

“Actually I think it makes you little younger,” said students Elizabeth Harris.

People who liked it said it made Larry look more distinguished.

“Yeah, it makes you look more professional. I actually encourage my students to cultivate the mustache,” said instructor Kirk Edwards.

Advertisement

Larry also showed them what they would have been working with in his younger days.

“Oh, nice! You had some hair then! What year was this, 72? Yeah, that was a big hair year,” Edwards said.

Larry asked some of the folks at the barbershop whether he could have extended his career by coloring his hair.

“I love the hair. I'm trying to go that color myself,” said customer Nicole Foundren.

Larry Yellen: “And you think a little color would have lengthened my career?”

“It would have helped,” Foundren said while laughing.

Overall, it was $8-bucks for a great haircut and some good advice.

It was a sad night at FOX 32 because it was Larry’s last report for us, though he has promised to come back as a legal analyst.

On Wednesday night, we had a party to celebrate Larry’s career -- which started in 1994. Larry is planning to do a lot of fly-fishing and play tennis with his newfound free time.

Most importantly, he is planning to enjoy time with his wife, Sue, and daughter, Maggie.